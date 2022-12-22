Syracuse football: DL Ty Gordon signs with the Orange

Welcome to National Early Signing Day(s) 2022! Can the Syracuse Orange close the deal with their committed players? Are we in for any more surprises before next week’s Pinstripe Bowl?

We’re going to be updating those signing with the Orange. Next one up is:

Name: Ty Gordon

Hometown: Haymarket, Virginia

Previous School: Battlefield High School

Stats: 6-2, 267 lbs.

Position: Defensive line

Ratings: No stars per 247Sports

Other Offers: New Hampshire, Holy Cross and Monmouth

Twitter/Instagram feed: @TyGordon2723

Player Breakdown: Sticking with Coach Babers’ theme of adding more depth on the defensive line, Gordon gives the Orange another promising youngster who has the athletic tools to be serviceable, but with the understanding that he projects as a long-term asset to the team moving forward. He’s on the record saying he loves the energy of Syracuse, meaning if he continues to enjoy his time with the Orange, he can project to be a great player down the road. If injuries start to pile up, he could easily fill out the end of bench depth for Syracuse’s defensive line.

Highlights: