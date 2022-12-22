Syracuse football: P Jack Stonehouse signs with the Orange

Welcome to National Early Signing Day(s) 2022! Can the Syracuse Orange close the deal with their committed players? Are we in for any more surprises before next week’s Pinstripe Bowl?

We’re going to be updating those signing with the Orange. Next one up is:

Name: Jack Stonehouse

Hometown: Camarillo, CA

Previous School: University of Missouri

Stats: 6’1”, 175 lbs.

Position: Punter

Ratings: 3-stars from ESPN, 2 from Rivals

Other Offers: Before signing with Missouri, he also had offers from Arizona, Fordham, Tulane, Washington, and Washington State.

Twitter feed: @_JackStonehouse

Player Breakdown: Stonehouse averaged 42.4 yards per punt as a redshirt freshman, pinning opponents inside their own 20-yard line 15 times. The Orange meanwhile averaged just over 39 yards per punt last season. Jack will look to challenge Max Von Marburg for the starting role right away.

Highlights: