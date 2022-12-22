Syracuse football: LB Lonnie Rice signs with the Orange

Welcome to National Early Signing Day(s) 2022! Can the Syracuse Orange close the deal with their committed players? Are we in for any more surprises before next week’s Pinstripe Bowl?

We’re going to be updating those signing with the Orange. Next one up is:

Name: Lonnie Rice

Hometown: Philadelphia, PA

Previous School: Lackawanna CC

Stats: 6’1”, 220 lbs.

Position: Linebacker

Ratings: 3 stars from On3, 247 Sports, and ESPN

Other Offers: Georgia State, Charlotte, FIU, Delaware State, and Kent State

Twitter feed: @lonnie2152

Player Breakdown: Rice is rated as the Number 2 JUCO Linebacker in the nation. With Mikel Jones surely leaving for the NFL, he can make an immediate impact alongside Marlowe Wax and help fill a massive hole in the defense. Lonnie led Lackawanna with 12.5 tackles for loss during the 2021 season, also adding 4.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries. Rice’s explosive speed and unwillingness to give up on plays should make him an ideal fit for the 3-3-5 defense.

Highlights: