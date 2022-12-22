Syracuse football: DB Jaeden Gould signs with Orange

Welcome to National Early Signing Day(s) 2022! Can the Syracuse Orange close the deal with their committed players? Are we in for any more surprises before next week’s Pinstripe Bowl?

We’re going to be updating those signing with the Orange. Next one up is:

Name: Jaeden Gould

Hometown: Oradell, NJ

Previous School: Nebraska, Bergen Catholic

Stats: 6-2, 190 lbs

Position: Defensive Back

Ratings: Four stars from 247, Rivals and ESPN. Three stars from On3. Consensus top five in NJ.

Other Offers: Unclear if he got other offers in the portal, but originally decommitted from USC and got other offers from USC, Alabama and Michigan.

Twitter feed: @JaedenGould5

Player Breakdown: He can play safety and cornerback, which is what Syracuse exactly needs right now. He shows great closing speed and angle running to ball carriers, even in soft coverage. The open field tackling was a strength in his high school tape as well. At the very minimum, Gould looks like a reliable option to stick to opposing receivers no matter what type of coverage he plays. The position versatility also helps the Orange offset the DB losses.

Highlights: