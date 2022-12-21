Syracuse football: DL Rashard Perry signs with the Orange

Welcome to National Early Signing Day(s) 2022! Can the Syracuse Orange close the deal with their committed players? Are we in for any more surprises before next week’s Pinstripe Bowl?

We’re going to be updating those signing with the Orange. Next one up is:

Name: Rashard Perry

Hometown: Buffalo, NY

Previous School: Bennett High School

Stats: 6-3, 245 lbs

Position: Defensive Line

Ratings: Three stars from 247, unrated everywhere else

Other Offers: UConn, Temple, Buffalo

Twitter feed: @Elshard_o

Player Breakdown: For a team looking to keep up its high-ranking defense, Perry fits the mold as an incredible athlete who can put pressure on the quarterback and fill in the Orange’s need of doing better at stopping opposing running backs. If he pans out, Perry could become a long-term starter down the road if he continues to produce at the rate he did in high school.

Highlights: