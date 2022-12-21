Syracuse football: RB Muwaffaq Parkman signs with the Orange

Welcome to National Early Signing Day(s) 2022! Can the Syracuse Orange close the deal with their committed players? Are we in for any more surprises before next week’s Pinstripe Bowl?
We’re going to be updating those signing with the Orange. Next one up is:
Name: Muwaffaq Parkman
Hometown: Hillside, NJ
Previous School: Hillside
Stats: 6’ 175 lbs
Position: RB/Athlete
Ratings: 3 stars except for Rivals which goes 2
Other Offers: Kent State, Temple and Old Dominion were among the schools who offered
Twitter feed: @m_parkman8
Player Breakdown:
Speed, speed and more speed. Ran a reported 4.3 40 last summer which got Syracuse’s attention. Parkman could end up playing a similar role as Trebor Pena in the Orange offense. Slot receiver/returner and occasional ball-carrier.
Highlights:
