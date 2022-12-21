Syracuse football: OT Jayden Bass signs with the Orange

Welcome to National Early Signing Day(s) 2022! Can the Syracuse Orange close the deal with their committed players? Are we in for any more surprises before next week’s Pinstripe Bowl?

We’re going to be updating those signing with the Orange. Next one up is:

Name: Jayden Bass

Hometown: Springfield, MA

Previous School: Springfield Central

Stats: 6-foot-5, 295 lbs

Position: Offensive tackle

Ratings: On3 - 3 Stars - 83.26; 247 - 3 Stars - 0.8494

Other Offers: Arizona State, Liberty, Albany, Army, Navy, all of the MAC

Twitter/Instagram feed: @cbg_jayden

Player Breakdown: Big frame, decent mobility and actually uses his hands in high school. These are things that tick the “Steve likes” boxes and Bass has all of them. Schmidt should be able to mold this big man into something solid, as he has a track record of doing.

Highlights: