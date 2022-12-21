Syracuse football: CB Jayden Bellamy signs with the Orange

Welcome to National Early Signing Day(s) 2022! Can the Syracuse Orange close the deal with their committed players? Are we in for any more surprises before next week’s Pinstripe Bowl?

We’re going to be updating those signing with the Orange. Next one up is:

Name: Jayden Bellamy

Hometown: North Haledon, NJ

Previous School: Notre Dame/ Bergen Catholic

Stats: 5’11” 175 lbs

Position: CB

Ratings: Three stars and a top-10 player out of New Jersey in 2021

Other Offers: Had a lot of P5 offers including Clemson, LSU, and Ohio State. Chose Notre Dame over Penn State,

Twitter: @jaydenknows_

Player Breakdown: The Orange need to replace both starting corners. Bellamy is going to compete with returners Isaiah Johnson and Jeremiah Wilson as well as his high school teammate Jaeden Gould. While he didn’t play last year, he’s got a season of practice under his belt and those high school offers were impressive. Could come in right away and secure a starting corner spot.

Highlights: A little old but that’s all we’ve got