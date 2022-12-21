Syracuse football: LB Zyian Moultrie-Goddard signs with the Orange

Welcome to National Early Signing Day(s) 2022! Can the Syracuse Orange close the deal with their committed players? Are we in for any more surprises before next week’s Pinstripe Bowl?

We’re going to be updating those signing with the Orange. First one up is:

Name: Zyian Moultrie-Goddard

Hometown: New Rochelle, NY

Previous School: Iona Prep

Stats: 6’0 247 lbs

Position: Linebacker

Ratings: Three stars from everyone but Rivals (foreshadowing)

Other Offers: Among his offers were ones from West Virginia, Tennessee, and Arizona State

Twitter/Instagram feed: @GoddardZyian

Player Breakdown: The Orange seem to see a lot of Zaire Franklin in Moultrie-Goddard. An intelligent player on defense with a nose for the football. He should be able to work in on special teams next year while learning the ropes behind the returning linebacker group.

Highlights: