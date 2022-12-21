Syracuse football: OL J’onre Reed signs with Orange

Welcome to National Early Signing Day(s) 2022! Can the Syracuse Orange close the deal with their committed players? Are we in for any more surprises before next week’s Pinstripe Bowl?

We’re going to be updating those signing with the Orange. Next one up is:

Name: J’onre Reed

Hometown: Hutchinson, Kan.

Previous School: Hutchinson CC

Stats: 6-4, 325 lbs

Position: Offensive Line

Ratings: Three stars from 247, unrated everywhere else

Other Offers: Oregon, Arizona State, UNLV and Georgia Southern battled for Reed’s signature.

Twitter feed: @GoGettaReed

Player Breakdown: For a guy north of 300 pounds, Reed moves pretty quickly. Syracuse needs a center with Carlos Vettorello leaving and Reed could slot in easily. His size could also make him an option at guard as the strength is already there. He’s also shown the ability to pull quickly, which could add an additional option to Syracuse’s running game.

Highlights: