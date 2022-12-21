Syracuse football: TE David Clement signs with Orange

Welcome to National Early Signing Day(s) 2022! Can the Syracuse Orange close the deal with their committed players? Are we in for any more surprises before next week’s Pinstripe Bowl?

We’re going to be updating those signing with the Orange. Next one up is:

Name: David Clement

Hometown: Albany, N.Y.

Previous School: Christian Brothers Academy

Stats: 6-7, 265 lbs

Position: Tight End

Ratings: Three stars all around. Consensus top 12 player in NY.

Other Offers: Only other offer was from Boston College

Twitter feed: @DavidClems88

Player Breakdown: I get it, New York public high school isn’t the toughest competition. That said, you can’t teach 6-foot-7, 265 pounds. He’s lined up at outside receiver at times for CBA Albany and has shown soft hands with decent acceleration. The size and body he has makes him an ideal leak-out goal line target like Ravian Pierce. Of course, this is Syracuse so the blocking has to come first, and the size and strength he naturally has makes him a great fit for the Orange scheme that’s already being built.

Highlights: