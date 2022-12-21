Syracuse football: RB Ike Daniels signs with Orange

Welcome to National Early Signing Day(s) 2022! Can the Syracuse Orange close the deal with their committed players? Are we in for any more surprises before next week’s Pinstripe Bowl?

We’re going to be updating those signing with the Orange. Next one up is:

Name: Ike Daniels

Hometown: Stafford, Va.

Previous School: Mountain View

Stats: 5-9, 183 lbs

Position: Running Back

Ratings: Three stars all around. Top 10 in VA by ESPN.

Other Offers: South Carolina, Virginia and Virginia Tech, but Hawaii was his other top choice

Twitter feed: @ikedaniels03

Player Breakdown: Daniels makes up for his shorter nature with great footwork. He’s great at finding a good cut after starting horizontally and gets some good speed downhill. The elusiveness that he has is probably needed for Syracuse as running backs have needed to be agile to avoid tacklers in the backfield. LeQuint Allen seems to have a similar run style to Daniels, so while the variety in rush attack is not there, the ability to learn from someone who’s been in the system for a year is.

Highlights: