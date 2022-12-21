Syracuse football: WR Bryce Cohoon signs with the Orange

Welcome to National Early Signing Day(s) 2022! Can the Syracuse Orange close the deal with their committed players? Are we in for any more surprises before next week’s Pinstripe Bowl?

We’re going to be updating those signing with the Orange. Next one up is:

Name: Bryce Cohoon

Hometown: Maize, KS

Previous School: Maize

Stats: 6’2 175 pounds

Position: Wide Receiver

Ratings: 3-stars from everyone but Rivals.

Other Offers: Held offers from Air Force, Army, Northern Iowa

Twitter feed: @Bryce_Cohoon9

Player Breakdown: Track guys on the outside are always a good thing to have. Cohoon has good height for a receiver and he projects as someone to watch in 2024 when Syracuse will have to fill more spots in the wide receiver rotation. 8 touchdowns on 37 receptions shows he has the ability to make big plays so this is a player to keep an eye out for down the road.

Highlights: