Game thread: Syracuse Orange vs Pitt Panthers

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team dives back into ACC play when the Pittsburgh Panthers visit the JMA Wireless Dome.

Syracuse is looking to win its sixth straight game while Pitt is coming off an easy win over North Florida. Both teams are 1-0 in ACC play and the winner can keep post-season hopes alive while the loser better start thinking about auto bid or bust.

The big pre-game question isn’t “Will John Hugley play?” it’s “Which Bills are sitting courtside?”. So if this is Josh Allen, is Boeheim going to put him out there to throw an alley-oop to Benny Williams?

Looks like We got some #BillsMafia coming to the Dome tonight per @AdamWeitsman pic.twitter.com/dlD2hPkzaA — Brent Axe (@BrentAxeMedia) December 20, 2022

As always, leave your in- and post-game comments below. Takeaways for this one will be in the morning since it’s going to be a late one here on the Best Coast.