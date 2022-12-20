Syracuse basketball predictions and poll for Pittsburgh and Albany

With the holiday season rolling around, nothing beats a two-for-one day for Syracuse Orange basketball.

Both the Syracuse men’s and women’s teams will look to keep their momentums going with critical matchups on Tuesday. The men’s program will look to stay undefeated in the ACC and extend its current five-streak win streak, while the women’s team hopes to remain undefeated at home coming off a nine-point win against Wake Forest Sunday afternoon.

Here’s how the TNIAAM staff expects things to play out in another Syracuse basketball doubleheader:

Syracuse women’s basketball versus Albany:

Dom

Syracuse 79, Albany 53

Syracuse should comfortably secure another victory against this in-state foe - five of Albany’s seven losses have come against teams ranked outside the Top 100 in scoring. Expect big games from the starters and a relatively easy battle in the team’s last nonconference game of the season.

Mike

Syracuse 83, Albany 56

This should already be an extremely one-sided game, but with a chorus of young fans in attendance, the Orange have even more incentive to put on a show and get their tenth victory almost twice as fast as last season. ‘Cuse wins big for the kids, remains undefeated at Dome, and heads into ACC play feeling good.

Kevin

Syracuse 74, Albany 55

Albany has struggled with turnovers this season, averaging 16 per game in 2023. The Orange defense should be able to take the ball away and get out in transition. This looks like a game where Teisha Hyman and Dyashia Fair should flourish.

Syracuse men’s basketball versus Pittsburgh:

Dom

Pittsburgh 72, Syracuse 66

This will be a close contest, and maybe I’m making my prediction too pessimistic here, but Syracuse has struggled against teams who excel in rebounding and preventing second-chance shots. As much as it pains me to say, the Panthers’ defense will do just enough to make the Orange simply struggle to put enough points on the board. If Jesse Edwards has a big night, that changes the conversation, but I don’t see it happening here.

Mike

Syracuse 76, Pittsburgh 72

This seems like a toss-up. Both teams are riding recent hot streaks and have the ability to go on long scoring runs. But since the Orange came back to convincingly beat the Big Red in a trap game, I won’t make a #disloyalidiot out of myself twice in a row. If Chris Bell can build off his most complete game and become the secondary deep threat this team sorely needs, then Judah Mintz can forget about trying threes and focus back on driving inside and scoring that way.

Kevin

Syracuse 73, Pittsburgh 70

The Orange can’t afford to have another slow start in this one. Pitt brings an experienced group to the Dome and they are going to try and be physical with the young Syracuse squad. When the Orange have the ball, they need to keep it moving and not get caught up in individual play. This won’t be an easy one, but the home-court advantage should be enough to push Syracuse to 2-0 in ACC play.