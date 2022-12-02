Syracuse men’s lacrosse releases 2023 schedule

Welcome to your early look into 2023 Syracuse lacrosse fans!

There’s something that warms your heart to get a lacrosse schedule drop as we barrel towards winter, and that’s exactly what happened on Thursday when the Syracuse Orange men's lacrosse team revealed their slate for the 2023 season.

Mark your calendar! @CuseMLAX has announced it's 2023 schedule and ticket info.https://t.co/j4JkvUXZEh — Syracuse Athletics (@Cuse) December 2, 2022

First, let me give you the schedule by-the-numbers:

15 total games

9 home, 6 road

6 conference, 9 non-conference

4 against NCAA Tournament teams from last year

There’s your basic numerical breakdown. Now, let’s quickly go through the headlines to be found on this schedule (or not found, as the case may be), and there are some significant ones:

No Cornell or Army

Princeton back on for first time in 10 years

Hofstra back on for first time in 20 years

Traditional non-conference games: Johns Hopkins, Hobart, Albany

Three brand new or quasi-new opponents (St. Bonaventure, Vermont, Holy Cross)

Road game at defending national champion Maryland

6 conference games — No ACC Tournament

North Carolina and Duke are the repeat opponents this year

9 of first 11 games at home — Final 4 games on the road

So, I think it’s safe to say that the 2023 Syracuse schedule has something of a unique look to it.

The idea of Syracuse not playing Cornell and Army came as a huge shock to me and it’s one that will take a while to adjust to. I think I might need to make it all the way through February before I fully grasp that a hard-fought Army game isn’t right around the corner.

While the omissions are disappointing, seeing the Syracuse-Princeton rivalry back on the schedule for the first time in a decade is just a glorious sight as far as I’m concerned. It’s also cool to see the Upstate vs. Long Island matchup with Hofstra back in the regular season for the first time since 2003. That game has been a preseason scrimmage for too long now.

I’m glad that we decided to keep some of our traditional rivals so the schedule looks at least vaguely familiar with Hopkins, Hobart and Albany. And to be honest, the new opponents on the schedule will probably (we hope) be good for the overall health of the team’s record this season, so that’s nice. That’s especially important when we’re playing Maryland, Princeton and the full slate of six ACC games.

The breakdown of the home and road games is a little peculiar, as well. The final home game of the season is going to take place on April 1, and then the Orange spend the rest of April on the road for the season’s final four games. It’s great that we have so many home games this season, but I do wish we didn’t spend the entire final month of the season hitting the road for what will be a punishing stretch.

Okay, once and for all, here is the full schedule that Gary Gait and his team will be facing off with once the calendar turns to 2023 (home games in Bold):