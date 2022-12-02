Syracuse women’s lacrosse releases 2023 schedule

Can you feel it?

Lacrosse season is coming, Syracuse fans! I mean, sure, we haven’t even officially entered winter yet, but who cares?

Yesterday, the Syracuse Orange women’s lacrosse team released their 2023 schedule, which means we now officially have a full slate of games to look forward to for the spring. And here it is:

Mark your calendars now for the 2023 season‼️



Schedule ➡️ https://t.co/Xb2bsuSfy4

Purchase Season Tickets ➡️https://t.co/C8KWDCCv0e pic.twitter.com/vmPg6k4q4A — Syracuse Women's Lacrosse (@CuseWLAX) December 1, 2022

Let’s first go through this by the numbers:

16 total games

11 home, 5 road

9 conference, 7 non-conference

9 against NCAA Tournament teams from last year

4 against Final Four teams from last year (if you do some quick math, you might notice that’s 100% of last year’s Final Four)

Head coach Kayla Treanor and the Orange have put together a daunting schedule in terms of opponents, but the good news this year is that a significant majority of it comes in the confines of the JMA Wireless Dome (11 of 16, to be exact).

The conference schedule is growing by one this season as Clemson enters the women’s lacrosse game, while the seven-game non-conference schedule is highlighted by four high-level opponents in Northwestern, Maryland, Loyola and Stony Brook.

The season will start with a bang as Northwestern comes to town on February 11 and the Orange will have revenge on their mind as they begin 2023 against the same team that ended their 2022 with a crushing 15-4 defeat in the NCAA quarterfinals.

Less than a week later, the Orange will face their second straight Big Ten team and their second straight national semifinalist from last year when Maryland comes calling on February 17. That’s an incredible way to start the season and no question this team will get their mettle tested right from the jump.

The middle of the season sees another difficult stretch for SU, as they will play four games across 12 days in mid-March that will serve as a good test for postseason play when you play multiple games with short turnarounds. ‘Cuse will start that stretch hosting Notre Dame (March 11), and will then hit the road to play Loyola (March 15) and Duke (March 18) before coming back home for Stony Brook (March 22). That’s a lot of travel and a lot of high-level opponents in a short period of time for the Orange, but it’ll prepare them well for the ACC and NCAA tournaments.

An extremely hectic March in which SU plays eight games will give way to a slower April, but the intensity will still be there as the Orange close the regular season with a trip to Chapel Hill to play the defending national champion North Carolina on April 15 before a return home for the regular season finale against national runner-up Boston College on April 20.

The 2023 ACC Championship will take place in Charlotte, N.C. with games to be played on April 23, 26, 28 and 30.

Take a look below for the full regular season schedule (home games in Bold):