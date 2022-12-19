Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: CAMPEONES!

The Syracuse Orange won a national title! There’s a ton recruiting news! Men’s basketball didn’t lose! As per usual, the podcast gang is here to break it all down...

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

SYRACUSE MEN’S SOCCER IS NATIONAL CHAMPIONS! Who stood out? What was the X-Factor?

What does this title mean for the program?

Syracuse football: more guys entering the portal :(

Syracuse football: more guys are committing! :)

Rocky Long is the new Defensive Coordinator.

Men’s basketball: is the shipped righted? Or are we looking at a mirage thanks to bad teams?

