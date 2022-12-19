Syracuse football: Orange land three commitments as Early Signing Day approaches

We are two days away from Early Signing Day and the Syracuse Orange just concluded a busy recruiting weekend.

With the Orange making a last-minute push to round out the 2023 class, they did land a trio of commitments on Sunday. First Syracuse was able to flip the commitment of Ty Gordon, a defensive lineman from Virginia. Gordon had been committed to Old Dominion and he’s a 6’2 267 lb lineman who was unranked but was a second-team all-state player in Virginia.

Next was Maryland DE/LB Oluwademilade Omopariola, who calls himself the “Nigerian Nightmare”.

Omopariola is 6’4 and 246 pounds and chose the Orange over an offer from the Temple Owls. He’s unrated on recruiting websites.

Next up was offensive lineman J’Onre Reed from Hutchinson CC. Reed is 6’4 325 and he chose Syracuse over offers from a number of G6 schools including Charlotte, Arkansas State and Georgia Southern. Reed’s social media reflected offers from Oregon, UNLV, UAB, and Old Dominion.

Reed is originally from Houston, Texas and he started his collegiate career at Blinn JC. With the departures of Matthew Bergeron, Dakota Davis, and Carlos Vettorello, Syracuse did need to restock that position with some college-ready players. Reed joins Lysander Moeolo and Joe More transfers at the position.

By the time this posts we’ll probably get more recruiting news so hold tight as the next week is going to be busy.