GameThread: Syracuse Orange (7-4, 1-0) vs. Cornell Big Red (7-2)

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team begins the second half of its six-game homestand by playing host to crosstown Ithica foe Cornell from the JMA Wireless Dome.

Syracuse is looking to win its fifth straight game while Cornell is coming off a narrow defeat to another ACC team in Miami. The Orange owns the all-time series edge 95-31 with the last Big Red victory coming in 1968. These teams first met in 1901 as Syracuse earned the first victory in program history over the Big Red, 18-15.

KenPom predicts an 80-70 Syracuse win in this matchup. Counter to recent meetings, there will be only one Boeheim in this year’s contest.

As always, leave your in- and post-game comments below.