Syracuse football: Sean Tucker declares for NFL Draft

A decision that was expected since the regular season finale is now official. Sean Tucker, the electrifying running back that has pleased Syracuse Orange fans with his back-to-back thousand-yard rushing seasons, will enter the 2023 NFL Draft. He has played his last game as a member of the ‘Cuse.

Tucker made the announcement today on his social media, first updating his Instagram bio to say “2023 NFL Draft” and following it up with an official statement.

During his time at Syracuse, Tucker etched himself into the Orange history books. His 3,182 career rushing yards rank third in program history, trailing only Walter Reyes and Joe Morris. Additionally, his 1,496 rushing yards in 2021 are an SU single-season record.

Tucker also finishes with 27 rushing touchdowns, 622 receiving yards, and 4 TD catches.

He joins Garret Williams as Orange who hope to be picked up by one of the 32 NFL clubs in the spring. Mikel Jones appears to be playing in the Pinstripe Bowl, but we also expect him to declare for the Draft after that.

For the time being, it seems like LeQuint Allen is next in line to take over primary snaps at RB. The other running backs on the roster are Juwaun Price, David Obeng-Agyapong, and brothers Joshua and Mario Escobar.

Thanks for everything Sean and best of luck in the NFL! You’ll always be an Absolute Magician.