Syracuse vs. Cornell: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (7-4, 1-0) vs. Cornell Big Red (7-2, 0-0)

Day & Time: Saturday, December 17, 3:00 pm

Location: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y.

Line: The Draftkings Line will be updated when available.

TV/Streaming: ACC Network, WatchESPN

Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3

Rivalry: 94-31, Syraucse

Current Streak: 41, Syracuse

First Meeting: The Syracuse varsity basketball program got its first ever win back in 1901 against Cornell, winning by a score of 18-15.

Last Meeting: While Syracuse stayed very efficient on the inside against Cornell last season, the Big Red kept pace by making three-pointers. However, the Orange continued to pound the ball inside and held the turnover advantage to win 80-68.

Head Coaches: Syracuse - Jim Boeheim (47th year, 1,106-430) | Cornell - Brian Earl (seventh season, 64-86)

Coach Bio: Earl played his collegiate basketball for Princeton and helped lead the Tigers to three Ivy League championships. He was named the Ivy League Player of the Year in his senior seasons with Princeton. After a professional career in the states, Germany and England, Earl returned to Princeton in 2006 as an assistant. He stayed there for nine seasons before moving to Cornell in 2016 to become the team’s head coach.

Last Year: Cornell couldn’t turn around an 8-3 non-conference record to Ivy League success as the Big Red went 7-7 in conference play. The Big Red got the four seed in the Ivy League tournament but got promptly bounced by one seed Princeton.

Last Game: Down by 21 at one point, Cornell stormed all the way back with a 12-point advantage in the second half against Miami. However, the Big Red missed a last second shot as the Hurricanes survived a barn burner 107-105.

“Fear Me, I’ve Killed Hundreds of Timelords”: Greg Dolan may have only played 19 minutes against Syracuse with 0 points last season, but he is a much different player this season for Cornell. Dolan leads the Big Red with 13.9 points per game, scoring double digits in eight of Cornell’s nine games this season. He’s also shooting over 50% from three.

If Syracuse Wins: We’d appreciate it if Cornell let the win streak continue to get to 44.

If Syracuse Loses: Fine, this is what you get for allowing Syracuse to have Jimmy Boeheim.

Fun Fact: Cornell’s game against Miami marked the first time that the Big Red lost a game when scoring at least 100 points.

