Syracuse football: two more players leave the Orange secondary

The Syracuse Orange might have to move some players around in the Pinstripe Bowl. On Thursday we learned that the Syracuse secondary was going to be losing two more players.

As expected, Garrett Williams announced he was entering the NFL Draft and skipping his final season of eligibility.

Williams was already out for the season with an injury and we had anticipated the Orange would need to replace him in 2023.

What we didn’t expect to see was the news that safety Ja’Had Carter would be entering the transfer portal.

BREAKING: Syracuse DB Ja’Had Carter has entered the transfer portal. Carter tallied 136 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 5 interceptions, 1 forced fumble and 2 fumble recoveries over three seasons with the Orange. @247SportsPortal — James Finneral (@JamesFinneral) December 15, 2022

Carter emerged this season as a play-maker for The Mob and now it appears he’ll be taking his talents elsewhere. It’s a big blow for the Orange in 2023 and I think it’s safe to say that we can hope Carter will change his mind like Jeremiah Wilson did earlier this week.

We’re trying to figure out what this means as early signing day arrives next week, but just now that there’s probably some news coming out right after this posts.