CuseTixForKids III: Help us provide a Pinstripe Bowl experience for some Bronx kids

Once again we are asking TNIAAM readers to help us to send local kids to watch the Syracuse Orange play in a bowl game for #CuseTixForKids III: Return of the Orange.

In a tradition established by Sean and carried on by John, we want to grow some Oranges. We are working with the Bronx Knights youth football and cheerleading organization to send some of their families to Yankee Stadium to watch the Orange take on the Minnesota Gophers in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl.

Thanks to the generosity of Syracuse Athletics, we’ve been given a special discount on these tickets. Our goal is to send 100 people to the game and have some money to provide funding for concessions. A $44 donation would cover the cost of two tickets to the game so to get 100 people and provide them with money for concessions ($20 per person), we’ve set a goal of $4,200 for this campaign.

Due to the timing of the holidays and with the game less than two weeks away, we’ll collect donations via PayPal (kmwall@syr.edu) or Venmo (@kwallcuse). I can understand if anyone has hesitation donating this way as opposed to a GoFundMe, but the logistics are too challenging for me to navigate in a shorter time period before Christmas,

Any amount over our goal will either be returned or if there is interest, used to provide a Syracuse WBB experience for CNY youth this season. We appreciate the support of our readers and thank you for anyone who can help us provide a special day for some kids in the Bronx.