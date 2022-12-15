Syracuse men’s soccer: New shirt alert

That’s right Syracuse Orange fans. In order to celebrate the National Championship win from the men’s soccer team, there’s a new shirt available.

Breaking T has released a “Dare to Dream” shirt to commemorate the Orange’s dramatic penalty kick win over the Indiana Hoosiers.

We don’t know if or when Syracuse will give in to our demands to sell the kits but you can at least get your hands on the perfect shirt to wear to next May’s Indianapolis 500 or to the Little 500 or anytime you find yourself in Big Ten country.

