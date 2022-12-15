ACC men’s basketball power rankings for December 15th

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team is back in action and that means we’re bringing back our weekly ACC Power Rankings.

Don’t ask us to explain our ratings system- just be grateful that Fake Nunes Statistical Index staff has steady work after football season.

Now let’s get to this week’s rankings...

1) Virginia Cavaliers (8-0, 2-0)

Virginia is #2 in the country and has two wins over ranked opponents. It’s a veteran team that is going to be a tough out in March.

2) Miami Hurricanes (10-1, 2-0)

Their one loss was to Maryland and the Hurricanes are out to show that last year’s Elite 8 wasn’t a fluke. They might not even need a twenty-point comeback against Syracuse this year...we’ll see.

3) Duke Blue Devils (10-2, 1-0)

Kyle Filipowski leads Duke in scoring. Do us a favor and don’t look at the numbers he and Donovan Clingan are putting up this year. Don’t do it to yourselves...we care about your mental health.

4) Virginia Tech Hokies (10-1, 1-0)

The Hokies lost Landers Nolley after 2021 and it hasn’t stopped them at all. Keep them on your radar when it’s bracket time.

5) Clemson Tigers (8-3, 1-0)

Lost big to Loyola-Illinois on a night when the Ramblers went 12-24 from behind the arc. I’m sure that led Vice Principal Brownell to take away recess privileges for a couple of days.

6) North Carolina Tar Heels (7-4, 1-1)

UNC finally stopped their skid but the rest of the conference kind of needs them to rebound to boost the league’s metrics.

7) NC State Wolfpack (9-3, 0-2)

Played Miami tough on the road so we push them up even with a loss. Terquavion Smith is leading the ACC in scoring and assists and he’s pushing himself into first-round pick territory.

8) Syracuse Orange (7-4, 1-0) Speaking of leading the ACC, Jesse Edwards is on top in rebounds, blocks, field goal percentage, and PER. It’s not too early to start thinking about Dunkin’ Dutchman 2.0 POY campaign.

9) Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-3, 0-1) This next group all suffered losses in the last week so it seems like a two-point loss to LSU is the “best loss”. Congratulations?

10) Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-3, 0-1)

Feels like another season where Mike Brey’s team wins enough home games to hang around until March. The good news for Syracuse is this year that can help the Orange.

11) Pitt Panthers (7-4, 1-0)

Something to keep an eye on is that Nelly Cummings is starting to get a little hot in herre. The Colgate transfer has at least 15 points and 5 assists in three of the last four games.

12) Florida State Seminoles (3-9, 1-1)

Two wins in a row for the Fightin’ Lenny Hams. The next two against St. John’s and Notre Dame will tell us if things are getting straightened out or if the season is over already.

13) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-4, 0-1)

Jose Alvarado isn’t walking through that door....but Josh Pastner might be leaving through it in April.

14) Boston College Eagles (6-6, 0-1)

Lost to Maine. Lost to New Hampshire...at least BC beat Rhode Island so they won’t be O-for New England this year.

15) Louisville Cardinals (1-9, 0-2)

Congratulations to the Cardinals who finally won a game last night. The Pitino Alert is still scorching hot right now.

