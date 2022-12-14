Syracuse men’s basketball: Boeheim 1⁄4 zip tracker update

We’ve got a few days between Syracuse Orange games so it’s a good time to dive into the analytics....the fashion analytics.

That’s right, it’s time for the 1st update of the Boeheim 1⁄ 4 zip tracker for the 22-23 season.

2022-23 Boeheim 1⁄4 zip tracker Boeheim 1/4 Zip W-L Home Road/Neutral Boeheim 1/4 Zip W-L Home Road/Neutral Blue 2-1 1-1 1-0 Grey 2-3 1-1 1-2 White 3-0 3-0 Black Coaches vs Cancer Block S 5-2 4-2 1-0 Script 1-1 1-0 0-1 No Syracuse logo Boeheim 1/4 Zip Breakdown W-L Home Road/Neutral Blue Block S 2-1 1-1 1-0 Blue Script 0-0 0-0 0-0 Grey Block S 1-1 0-1 1-1 Grey Script 1-1 1-0 0-1 Grey No Logo White Block S 3-0 3-0 White Script White No Logo Black Coaches vs Cancer Total 7-4 5-2 2-2

Wouldn’t be shocking to see Jim go with the white Block S for every home game the rest of the way.

The blue Block S was successful at Notre Dame so could that be the standard road game attire? Do you think anyone on the staff is going to say no to this face?