Syracuse men’s basketball: Boeheim 1⁄4 zip tracker update

Let’s talk fashionlytics

By Kevin M Wall
NCAA Basketball: Georgetown at Syracuse Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

We’ve got a few days between Syracuse Orange games so it’s a good time to dive into the analytics....the fashion analytics.

That’s right, it’s time for the 1st update of the Boeheim 14 zip tracker for the 22-23 season.

2022-23 Boeheim 1⁄4 zip tracker

Boeheim 1/4 Zip W-L Home Road/Neutral
Boeheim 1/4 Zip W-L Home Road/Neutral
Blue 2-1 1-1 1-0
Grey 2-3 1-1 1-2
White 3-0 3-0
Black Coaches vs Cancer
Block S 5-2 4-2 1-0
Script 1-1 1-0 0-1
No Syracuse logo
Boeheim 1/4 Zip Breakdown W-L Home Road/Neutral
Blue Block S 2-1 1-1 1-0
Blue Script 0-0 0-0 0-0
Grey Block S 1-1 0-1 1-1
Grey Script 1-1 1-0 0-1
Grey No Logo
White Block S 3-0 3-0
White Script
White No Logo
Black Coaches vs Cancer
Total 7-4 5-2 2-2

Wouldn’t be shocking to see Jim go with the white Block S for every home game the rest of the way.

NCAA Basketball: Oakland at Syracuse Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The blue Block S was successful at Notre Dame so could that be the standard road game attire? Do you think anyone on the staff is going to say no to this face?

NCAA Basketball: Syracuse at Notre Dame Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

We don’t know if the 14 zip has the same power as the Boeheim Jacket Toss but our crack staff of data analysts will be keeping watch throughout the season.

