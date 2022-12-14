Syracuse men’s basketball: Boeheim 1⁄4 zip tracker update

We’ve got a few days between Syracuse Orange games so it’s a good time to dive into the analytics....the fashion analytics.
That’s right, it’s time for the 1st update of the Boeheim 1⁄4 zip tracker for the 22-23 season.
2022-23 Boeheim 1⁄4 zip tracker
|Boeheim 1/4 Zip
|W-L
|Home
|Road/Neutral
|Boeheim 1/4 Zip
|W-L
|Home
|Road/Neutral
|Blue
|2-1
|1-1
|1-0
|Grey
|2-3
|1-1
|1-2
|White
|3-0
|3-0
|Black Coaches vs Cancer
|Block S
|5-2
|4-2
|1-0
|Script
|1-1
|1-0
|0-1
|No Syracuse logo
|Boeheim 1/4 Zip Breakdown
|W-L
|Home
|Road/Neutral
|Blue Block S
|2-1
|1-1
|1-0
|Blue Script
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Grey Block S
|1-1
|0-1
|1-1
|Grey Script
|1-1
|1-0
|0-1
|Grey No Logo
|White Block S
|3-0
|3-0
|White Script
|White No Logo
|Black Coaches vs Cancer
|Total
|7-4
|5-2
|2-2
Wouldn’t be shocking to see Jim go with the white Block S for every home game the rest of the way.
The blue Block S was successful at Notre Dame so could that be the standard road game attire? Do you think anyone on the staff is going to say no to this face?
We don’t know if the 1⁄4 zip has the same power as the Boeheim Jacket Toss but our crack staff of data analysts will be keeping watch throughout the season.
Loading comments...