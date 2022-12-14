Syracuse football: CB Duce Chestnut enters the transfer portal

Welp... this is not the news Syracuse Orange fans were hoping to hear. Sophomore star Duce Chestnut, who was expected to replace Garrett Williams as the primary cornerback next season, will instead enter the transfer portal. Chestnut made the announcement on his social media last night.

Duce has been hinting at hitting the portal for a few days now, beginning right after Defensive Coordinator Tony White left to join the Nebraska coaching staff.

‍♂️ ‍♂️ ‍♂️ ‍♂️ — Darian “Duce” Chestnut (@BallgameDuce) December 8, 2022

Time will tell — Darian “Duce” Chestnut (@BallgameDuce) December 9, 2022

During his two seasons in Syracuse, Chestnut had 83 total tackles, four interceptions, including a pick-six, and nine pass breakups. Though his numbers dipped a bit from a phenomenal freshman campaign, Duce was holding his own against some very tough competition, especially after Williams went down with a torn ACL. You have to believe there’s a strong chance of Chestnut reuniting with White on the Cornhuskers.

Speaking of Nebraska...

The Orange did preemptively address the loss by adding former Husker Jaeden Gould. The New Jersey product is a former four-start and the Number 3 prospect out of the Garden State in 2022. He redshirted as a true freshman, meaning that he brings all four years of eligibility with him to CNY.

He joins Justin Barron, Ja’Had Carter, Alijah Clark, Rob Hanna, Isaiah Johnson, Jason Simmons Jr. as the defensive backs competing for playing time.

In Other News:

ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg is reporting that Syracuse is considering New Mexico’s Rocky Long to fill their DC vacancy. Sounds like the Orange want to keep their 3-3-5 defense in place.

Source: #NewMexico defensive coordinator Rocky Long has emerged as a target for #Syracuse's defensive coordinator vacancy. No deal is in place, but Syracuse wants to keep the 3-3-5 defensive structure after Tony White's departure. Long is the godfather of that scheme. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 13, 2022

(Ed. note- Hopefully the 72-year old Long be just a transition to help interim DC Nick Monroe learn the system, because it’s certainly not going to move the needle recruiting)