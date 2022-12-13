Syracuse football: DL Braylen Ingraham transfers to Orange from Alabama

The Syracuse Orange football program is taking a page out of the men’s soccer program and using the transfer portal to build up the team. Dino Babers picked up a notable transfer for the trenches on Monday night. Former four-star recruit Braylen Ingraham is joining Syracuse from Alabama.

Ingraham entered the portal back in September after not appearing on Alabama’s roster to start the 2022 season. He only appeared in four games and for 26 snaps over three season for the Crimson Tide. Ingraham told The Tuscaloosa News that he medically retired from Alabama, leading to his decision to enter the portal.

Ingraham’s credentials jump out on paper. He was a consensus four-star recruit coming out of St. Thomas Aquinas, a notable football high school in Florida. The 6-foot-4, 291 pound defensive lineman didn’t initially receive an offer from Syracuse when he was coming out of high school.

He becomes the third transfer to commit to the Orange for this recruiting cycle along with JUCO offensive lineman Lysander Moeolo and Richmond offensive lineman Joe More. Ingraham is the third defensive line addition Syracuse makes to the class of 2023 along with Vincent Carroll-Jackson and Rashard Perry.

Welcome to Syracuse, Braylen! Here’s a look at his tape: