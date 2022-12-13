Syracuse men’s basketball: Judah Mintz named ACC Rookie of the Week

Syracuse Orange men’s basketball’s Judah Mintz was named the ACC Rookie of the Week on Monday, making it the first time this season that a member of the Orange secured an individual conference recognition.

This past week, Mintz averaged 13.0 points, 7.5 assists, and 3.0 steals per game as Syracuse defeated each of Oakland and Georgetown by double-digits. Against the Hoyas, Mintz recorded his first career double-double with a 16-point, 10-assist performance this past Saturday. His ten assists against Georgetown are the most by an ACC player this season, according to the conference.

The Rookie of the Week honor is usually determined by a 15-person conference media panel.

Mintz’s recognition marks the first time this season that someone other than Duke’s Kyle Filipowski was named the Rookie of the Week. Previously, Filipowski secured the honor for four-straight weeks.

The announcement came before Mintz caught fire against the Monmouth Hawks Monday night, where he finished with a career-high 24 points, 5 assists, and 4 steals while shooting 6/12 from the field and 11/12 from the free throw line, despite the Orange struggling throughout most of the eventual 15-point victory.

Through 11 games, Mintz is averaging 15.0 PPG, 4.0 APG, and 2.0 SPG in 30.5 minutes per contest, leading Syracuse to a strong 7-4 start after a slow start to the season.

As of now, Mintz ranks first on the team in assists, first in steals, second in points and second in minutes. Mintz has contributed 22 assists while just two turnovers in his past four games for Syracuse.

Mintz will look to keep up his strong start to the season when Syracuse takes on Cornell at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday afternoon.