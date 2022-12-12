College Cup/MBB game thread: Syracuse Orange vs Indiana Hoosiers and Monmouth Hawks

The Syracuse Orange are in their first College Cup final tonight against the Indiana Hoosiers. The game kicks off at 6:00 and will shown on ESPNU and WatchESPN.

This is the first national title appearance for a Syracuse team since women’s lacrosse played for the title in 2021. A win would be the first NCAA Championship since cross-country and field hockey won in November 2015,

Can the Orange find a way to score in Hoosiers’ goalie JT Harms who has not allowed a goal this Tournament? Will the dynamic duo of Nathan Opoku and Levonte Johnson continue their offensive magic?

We’ll be cheering on Coach Mac and his squad as they look to cap the best season in program history.

Following that game the 6-4 Syracuse men’s basketball team takes on the 1-9 Monmouth Hawks on the ACC Network. Can the Orange bring home a fourth straight win? They certainly should have an easy time against King Rice’s squad.

If you complain about men’s soccer getting top billing on this night, kindly keep your opinion to yourself because any team playing for a national championship takes priority.