Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: College Cup Transferpalooza

The Syracuse Orange are going to the College Cup final! Mike joins us for a run at this, as Andy’s still back in Pittsburgh crying in a beer over the Steelers...
In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...
- Men’s soccer - College Cup Final Bound!
- Dome Seat Renovation thoughts
- Syracuse vs. Georgetown was a game that happened
- We’re living under a rock
- Back to Football!
- More coordinator talk, this time with Mike’s thoughts
- Draft talk and LeQuint Allen in the bowl
- Two linemen coming into the fold.
- Transfers heading out.
