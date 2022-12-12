Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: College Cup Transferpalooza

The Syracuse Orange are going to the College Cup final! Mike joins us for a run at this, as Andy’s still back in Pittsburgh crying in a beer over the Steelers...

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

Men’s soccer - College Cup Final Bound!

Dome Seat Renovation thoughts

Syracuse vs. Georgetown was a game that happened

We’re living under a rock

Back to Football!

More coordinator talk, this time with Mike’s thoughts

Draft talk and LeQuint Allen in the bowl

Two linemen coming into the fold.

Transfers heading out.

