 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: College Cup Transferpalooza

...and Georgetown still sucks

By Steve Haller
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

2022 Division I Men’s Soccer Semifinal Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images

The Syracuse Orange are going to the College Cup final! Mike joins us for a run at this, as Andy’s still back in Pittsburgh crying in a beer over the Steelers...

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

  • Men’s soccer - College Cup Final Bound!
  • Dome Seat Renovation thoughts
  • Syracuse vs. Georgetown was a game that happened
  • We’re living under a rock
  • HOMEFIELD APPAREL (Use promo code NUNES for 10% off your first order)
  • Back to Football!
  • More coordinator talk, this time with Mike’s thoughts
  • Draft talk and LeQuint Allen in the bowl
  • Two linemen coming into the fold.
  • Transfers heading out.
  • Join our Discord!

If you haven’t yet, please subscribe to Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Podcast:

You Missed It! Recent TNIAAP episodes:

These will be taking place every Sunday night at 8 PM ET, so feel free to join in the fun or wait until the following Monday morning for the re-watch above.

Next Up In Syracuse Football

Loading comments...