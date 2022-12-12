Syracuse football: Orange add two more commits to 2023 class

The Syracuse Orange football program picked up two new commitments over the weekend.

As the Orange continue to look to replace three starters on the offensive line they added graduate transfer Joe More from the Richmond Spiders and 2023 OL/DL recruit Vincent Caroll-Jackson out of Pennsylvania.

The 6’5 More is originally from Franklin, TN and he has been a full-time starter for the Spiders the last three seasons. He said that Syracuse is looking at him to play tackle which makes sense as the Orange lose both Matthew Bergeron and Dakota Davis.

Caroll-Jackson is a three-star player from Harrisburg, PA. The 6’5 280 lb lineman just finished his first year of organized football and he committed to Syracuse over offers from Georgia, Florida, Pitt and Rutgers. He’s listed as OL by On3 and a DL by 247 and Rivals. We’ll have to wait and see which side of the ball he slots in on when he gets to Syracuse.

Home is where the heart is. Happy to announce I am 100% committed to Syracuse University. I got a story to tell and I’m the author.. I’m ready to write this next chapter! @CuseFootball @CoachBabersCuse @coachdlee12 @DL_theHUNT @LanceDeane @EdOBrienCFB @SportsByBLinder pic.twitter.com/RzaRhmmc5B — Vincent Carroll-Jackson (@Vincent48487) December 11, 2022

We’ll see what else the Orange staff can do before early signing day.