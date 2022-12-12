Syracuse vs. Monmouth: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (6-4, 1-0) vs. Monmouth Hawks (1-9, 0-0)

Day & Time: Monday, December 12, 8:00 pm

Location: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y.

Line: The Draftkings Line will be updated when available.

TV/Streaming: ACC Network, WatchESPN

Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3

Rivalry: 2-0, Syraucse

Current Streak: 2, Syracuse

First Meeting: Monmouth was one of the few opponents Syracuse met for the first time in the 21st century. The Orange easily handled the Hawks 108-56 in 2012, with Michael Carter-Williams dropping 16 assists.

Last Meeting: Another easy win for the Orange, this time in 2016 as Syracuse won 71-50. Andrew White led the way with 18 points.

Head Coaches: Syracuse - Jim Boeheim (47th year, 1,105-430) | Monmouth - King Rice (12th year - 183-174)

Coach Bio: Rice grew notoriety in Southern New York as he led Binghamton High School to two state titles. He was named a McDonald’s All-American and made his way to North Carolina. Rice finished his career sixth on UNC’s all-time assists list with 629. Rice helped the Tar Heels reach the Elite Eight in 1988 and the Final Four in 1991. He then went on to serve as an assistant at multiple Division I schools, with a stop in between as the head coach for the Bahamas national team. Rice’s coaching stock grew under Kevin Stallings at Vanderbilt, which he used to take the Monmouth job in 2011. He’s led the Hawks through two conference changes, winning 20 games with the team three times.

Last Year: For a program at Monmouth’s level, the Hawks picked up notable non-conference wins over Cincinnati and Pittsburgh. However, Monmouth proved to be inconsistent in MAAC play, finishing fourth in the conference. The Hawks eventually fell to Saint Peter’s in the MAAC championship game.

Last Game: Princeton controlled Monmouth throughout the whole game as the Tigers easily won 91-54. The Hawks only shot 33.9% from the floor in the loss.

“Fear Me, I’ve Killed Hundreds of Timelords”: Myles Foster looks to get the Hawks going from the inside. He’s Monmouth’s leading scorer at 11.4 points per game with all but two of his field goal attempts coming from inside the arc.

If Syracuse Wins: Is this what a winning streak feels like? It’s been so long.

If Syracuse Loses: I, for one, welcome our New Jersey overlords.

Fun Fact: Jesse Edwards is still holding strong as the fifth leading rebounder in the NCAA. He’s averaging 11.4 boards per game, which is also just ahead of Armando Bacot for the ACC lead.

