Teams: No. 3 Syracuse Orange (18-2-4) vs. No. 13 Indiana Hoosiers (14-4-6)

Day & Time: Monday, December 13, 6:00 pm

Location: WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary, N.C.

TV/Streaming: ESPNU, WatchESPN

First/Last Meeting: Syracuse and Indiana have never played each other in men’s soccer. How fitting that the first match between these two programs comes in the National Championship.

Head Coaches: Syracuse - Ian McIntyre (13th year, 121-87-40) | Indiana - Todd Yeagley (13th year, 178-60-47)

Coach Bio: Yeagley built a legendary career at Indiana, playing under his father Jerry. He was a four-time All-American and won the MAC National Player of the Year award his senior season. Yeagley joined the Columbus Crew for the first MLS season in 1996 and stayed with the club for seven seasons. After serving in Columbus’ front office for a year, he returned to Indiana as an assistant, where he helped the Hoosiers win two College Cups in 2003 and 2008. Following the 2008 season, Yeagley took the head coaching job at Wisconsin for a season. He returned back to Indiana as the Hoosiers head coach in 2009, where he led the team to another College Cup in 2012. Indiana has made the NCAA tournament every season under Yeagley.

Last Year: Indiana uncharacteristically dropped three games in Big Ten play, the first time Indiana had done so since 2015. The Hoosiers lost in the Big Ten Championship to Penn State but did enough to earn the No. 15 national seed in the NCAA tournament. Indiana would lose to No. 2 seed Washington in the Sweet 16.

Last Game: Indiana scored goals in the 14th and 45th minute to dispatch Pitt in the other College Cup Semifinal.

“Fear Me, I’ve Killed Hundreds of Timelords”: Indiana’s average statistical defense is balanced out by redshirt senior Daniel Munie in the back. He’s the reigning two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.

If Syracuse Wins: All glory to the transfer portal and Basildon, England.

If Syracuse Loses: Somehow Keith Smart is also to blame for this loss.

Fun Fact: 2022 marks the first season Syracuse has had two double-digit goal scorers in Levonte Johnson (11) and Nathan Opoku (10).