Syracuse vs. Georgetown: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (5-4, 1-0) vs. Georgetown Hoyas (5-5)

Day & Time: Saturday, December 10, 1:00 pm

Location: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y.

Line: Syracuse is a decent favorite over its longtime rivals, getting 9 points from the Draftkings Line.

TV/Streaming: ABC, WatchESPN

Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3

Georgetown Blog: Casual Hoya

Rivalry: 52-45, Syracuse

Current Streak: 1, Georgetown

First Meeting: The rivalry started well in favor of Syracuse back on February 15, 1930 with the Orange winning 40-18. Ev Katz led all scorers with 14 points.

Last Meeting: Syracuse had a 10-point lead at halftime but the Orange shot 36.1% in the second half and completely collapsed on both sides of the ball to lose 79-75 in DC.

Head Coaches: Syracuse - Jim Boeheim (47th year, 1,104-430) | Georgetown - Patrick Ewing (73-89)

Coach Bio: Ewing is one of the more decorated players in collegiate basketball history, not just in Georgetown history. The Jamaica native was named a consensus first-team All-American three years in a row and named the National College Player of the Year in 1985. The highlight of Ewing’s collegiate career was a NCAA national championship with the Hoyas in 1984. His success with Georgetown in college led him to the first overall pick by the New York Knicks in the 1985 draft. Ewing went on to play 15 years with the Knicks and a year with the Seattle Supersonics and the Orlando Magic in the NBA. He would be named an all-star 11 times and his 33 jersey is retired by the Knicks.

Ewing’s coaching career started right after his retirement from the NBA as he joined the Washington Wizards as an assistant. He took assistant jobs with the Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic, and Charlotte Hornets before returning to his alma mater to take the Georgetown head coaching job. The Hoyas have yet to finish with a winning record in conference play under Ewing, but shocked the world in the 2021 postseason.

Last Year: Georgetown suffered its worst season since the 1971-72 season, the year before John Thompson Jr. took over the Hoyas. Georgetown only managed six wins and went winless in conference play.

Last Game: Even though Georgetown shot nearly 50% throughout the whole game, the Hoyas couldn’t quite pull away from Siena. Georgetown barely did enough to win 75-68.

“Fear Me, I’ve Killed Hundreds of Timelords”: Primo Spears is averaging 16.7 points per game, leading the team in field goals made and attempted. Spears has scored double-digits in every game except one this season.

If Syracuse Wins: Perfectly balanced, as all things should be.

If Syracuse Loses: Does this mean we have to close the JMA Wireless Dome?

Fun Fact: You probably already know this, but for those who don’t know, Jim Boeheim and Pearl Washington will be inducted into the Ring of Honor during halftime.

