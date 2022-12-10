Game thread: Syracuse Orange (5-4) vs Georgetown Hoyas (5-5)

The Syracuse Orange welcome their long-time rival the Georgetown Hoyas to the JMA Wireless Dome this afternoon to renew acquaintances.

The game will tip at 1:00 and will be broadcast by ABC. The Orange have a special day planned as they will induct Pearl Washington and Jim Boeheim into the Ring of Honor. We hope this game will go better than the Syracuse-Georgetown game which followed the dedication of Jim Boeheim Court.

While you wait for the game, here’s some preview information to read.

Enjoy the game this afternoon and remember that no matter the time Georgetown sucks!