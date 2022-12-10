Syracuse University unveils renderings of new Dome seating

On Thursday, the Syracuse Orange announced that all bleachers in the JMA Dome would be replaced with chairback seats by the 2024 football season. That puts the project a year behind its original estimate, but we won’t have to wait that long to catch a glimpse at what it may look like when it’s finished.

SU Athletics released some preliminary renderings of the new blue seats. Take a look for yourself:

Grid View





I’ll admit that I wasn’t the biggest fan of blue seats when they were announced, but if these are a proper indication, they will make the Orange screens and logos stand out a lot better.

A few things of note:

I realize that these renderings are not final, but you may notice how seats in the 100 level appear to have armrests and the ones in the 300 level do not. The official site for the Dome project says the following:

Exact dimensions of each seat and additional seat upgrades, such as cushioned seats and armrests, will vary depending on the section and exact location.

That could mean the setup will remain pretty similar to how it is now, with only the basketball side of the 200 level also receiving the seats with armrests, and padded seats located where the orange cushioned seats normally are now for football/basketball.

There is also some mention of new premium seating areas being added in this phase of the Dome renovations, but none are obvious here.

The student section and football band location seem unchanged.

You can head over to JMADome2024.com for more details on the project.

What are your thoughts on the renderings and Stage 2 of renovations to the Dome?