Syracuse football: How to watch Week 11 matchup vs No. 23 Florida State

Teams: Syracuse Orange (6-3, 3-2) vs. No. 23 Florida State Seminoles (6-3, 4-3)

Day & Time: Saturday, November 12, 8:00 pm

Location: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y.

Line: The Draftkings Line has Syracuse as 6.5 underdogs at home.

TV/Streaming: ACC Network, WatchESPN

Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3, Sirius XM 136 or 194/SXM App 956

Florida State Blog: Tomahawk Nation

Rivalry: 12-2, Florida State

Current Streak: 2, Florida State

First Meeting: 1966 was the first time Syracuse and Florida State met, and Floyd Little put on a show at Archbold Stadium. The future legend rushed for 193 yards on 25 carries and three touchdowns en route to a 37-21 win for the Orange over the Seminoles.

Last Meeting: Florida State kickstarted Syracuse’s 2021 trend of losing close games to good teams with a 33-30 win in Tallahassee last season. The Seminoles snagged victory with a seven play, 63 yard drive that only took 1:03 to set up a 34-yard field goal.

Head Coaches: Syracuse - Dino Babers (seventh year, 35-46) | Florida State - Mike Norvell (third year, 14-16)

Coach Bio: Norvell played his college football at the University of Central Arkansas as a wide receiver. His coaching career started there as well as a graduate assistant for a season before moving to Tulsa. There, he served as the wide receivers coach before becoming the co-offensive coordinator at Pitt for a season. Norvell then moved to Arizona State for a few seasons as the Sun Devils’ offensive coordinator.

Norvell’s success at Arizona State led him to his first head coach job with Memphis in 2016. He finished with at least eight wins in his four seasons with the Tigers, including an 11-1 regular season in 2019. That season led him to Florida State in 2020.

Last Year: Norvell found himself on the hot seat after starting the season 0-4, which included a loss to FCS foe Jacksonville State. The Seminoles rebounded to a 5-7 record, which marked the first time Florida State had four straight losing seasons since 1973-76.

Last Game: Florida State embarrassed Miami to dominate the Hurricanes 45-3. The Seminoles had 454 yards of total offense as opposed to Miami’s 188.

“Fear Me, I’ve Killed Hundreds of Timelords”: Jordan Travis has shown that the end to his 2021 season wasn’t a fluke. He’s passed for over 200 yards in seven of Florida State’s nine games, tossing at least two touchdowns in six. He isn’t running as much as in previous seasons, but you don’t just magically lose an ability to rush for 500 yards a season as a quarterback.

If Syracuse Wins: JMA Wireless claims sole responsibility for one of the best home records in years.

If Syracuse Loses: I for one am excited for the Pinstripe Bowl.

Fun Fact: Speaking of great home records, if the Orange win against Florida State, it would mark the third time in the 21th century that Syracuse would’ve won six home games in a season. The other two times were in 2018 and in 2001.

