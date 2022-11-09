FakeNunes previews Syracuse vs Florida State

It’s Wednesday, so you know what that means... time for the blog that gives you the internet’s most ridiculous college football preview series- it’s #FakeNunes time. Have we found some creative ways to get #jokesandgarbage into a Syracuse Orange preview? You be the judge....

Now onto this week’s opponent

Opponent: Florida State Seminoles

Location: Tallahassee, FL

Students: 32, 384 students who’d still trade Mike Norvell for Coach Prime

The 2022 Fake Nunes Statistical Index (#FNSI)

We continue to look to innovate our analytics model so we here’s what the lab cooked up for this season.

Rivalry Trophy

The FNSI staff realized that some of what’s missing in these games is that the Orange aren’t playing for any rivalry trophies and they are out to fix that injustice. Each week the winner of the FNSI will get to take home a new trophy. This week we give you

The Hangman Trophy

No not Hangman Adam Page or Hangman Bobby Jaggers. This refers to the 2013 game where FSU starters were so bored they started playing Hangman on the sideline.

The Great One Hair Factor

In order to maintain our status as #CanadasCollegeTeam, each week we look at who is wearing #99 and determine who has the better salad.

Not a lot to go with in terms of flow here, but it looks like Elijah Fuentes-Cundiff can’t compete with Max Larson and his incredible hockey hair. Kickers man.

Advantage: Florida State

Notable Alum

Bringing back this one as we love to drop, some knowledge every now and then to help our loyal readers possibly win a trivia night. After all we are the Syracuse blog that loves you back and we take that seriously.

Barry Horowitz vs Mike Rotunda

Two stars of the WWF in the 90s collide. If you recognize both of these names give yourself a Self Hi-Five.

Advantage: Syracuse because we reward champions

Football Program Hashtag:

None vs #KeepCLIMBing and #NoleFamily

Why the capitalization when you could just use Climb? Just seems a bit much don’t you think?

Advantage: Florida State

Linebackers Coach Looks Like:

Fans of the LeBatard Show might know this game, it’s where we guess what is the best description for a position coach from each team. This year’s choice will be linebackers coach. This week’s match-up (now easier to compare thanks to Michael’s discovery of the image slider):

Randy Shannon looks like another guy relieved not to be coaching at Miami

Tony White looks like a guy who in 20 years will be relieved not to be coaching at Miami.

Advantage: Push. No one coaching at Miami wins

The Official #FakeNunes Game Prediction

Jordan Travis starts off hot and leads the Seminoles to two quick scores. Syracuse fans are unhappy until a Trebor Pena kick return brings some life back to the JMA Dome. The MOB buckles down a bit and a Marlowe Wax strip sack ends up in the hands of Kevin Jobity who runs it in.

Florida State tries to regain control in the 4th quarter but the Orange offense finally dials up a gadget play and Courtney Jackson takes a jet sweep and throws it down the seam to Pena. Dino Babers rolls the dice and goes for two with a Sean Tucker direct snap falling short of the conversion. The Seminoles hang on for a 27-26 win.