Syracuse football: what are they saying about the Orange after week 10?

Each week, we’ll take a look at what other college football media sites are saying about the Syracuse Orange. After three straight losses, probably not a lot of good things.

AP and Coaches Poll

Syracuse dropped out of both polls this week. The Florida State Seminoles are 25th in the AP Poll so if the Orange can defend home field, maybe they sneak back in?

ESPN

In this week’s SP+ rankings Syracuse drops ten spots to 58th with the offense 77th while the defense moves up to 36th. The Orange are ranked between East Carolina and James Madison. This week’s opponent, Florida State ranks 27th with their offense 38th and defense 26th.

The Football Power Index has Syracuse down four spots to 35th between NC State and Wake Forest. The FPI now predicts that the Orange will reach 7 wins this season. Florida State is 17th in FPI this week.

Syracuse.com

This week the Orange drop two to 6th in the weekly ACC rankings in between Florida State and Louisville.

CBS Sports

In the CBS Sports power rankings Syracuse is down twelve spots this week and now sits 34th between Kentucky and Oklahoma State. Florida State is 23rd this week.

The Athletic

The Orange drop twelve spots this week to 35th in The Athletic’s Top 131 Power Rankings placing them in between Florida and Oklahoma this week. They rank Florida State in the Orange’s former 23rd spot this week.

ACC Week Ten Scores

Duke 38 Boston College 31

Wake Forest 21 NC State 30

North Carolina 31 Virginia 28

Georgia Tech 28 Virginia Tech 27

Syracuse 9 Pitt 19

James Madison 20 Louisville 34

Clemson 14 Notre Dame 35

Florida State 45 Miami 3

ACC Week Eleven Schedule

Pitt at Virginia

Virginia Tech at Duke

Louisville at Clemson

Miami at Georgia Tech

Boston College at NC State

North Carolina at Wake Forest

Florida State at Syracuse