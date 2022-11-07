GameThread: Syracuse Orange (0-0) vs. Lehigh Mountain Hawks (0-0)

For fans who prefer roundball over pigskin, near and far, and to those passionate about the parquet or hedonistic over hardwood, welcome to it! The season is finally here.

College basketball is officially back and your Syracuse Orange men’s basketball season will begin momentarily as the Lehigh Mountain Hawks get set to square off against Jim Boeheim’s club as he goes for unrecognized win 1,100.

Syracuse opened as an 18.5 point favorite at home in this one with the over/under set at 143.5. The algorithm (KenPom) predicts Syracuse to win 83-62.

Lehigh is coming off a 13-19 season with a 10-8 record in the Patriot League while Syracuse is coming off a 16-17 season which resulted in a missed post-season for the first time since 2015. The game tips momentarily and is available for streaming on ACCNX. Keep it locked here for post-game coverage.

