Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: Futbol, football, and basketball

SU Men’s Soccer won! Let’s not talk about the other things...

By Andrew Pregler
NCAA Football: Syracuse at Pittsburgh Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Syracuse Orange lost to Pitt, the Bills lost to the Jets, our pets heads are falling off! But it’s ok, we’re having a good time.

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

  • Levante Johnson appreciate post. (We watch the final minutes of the Syracuse-UNC ACC Men’s Quarterfinals) Next up: UVA!
  • Syracuse football lost to Pitt. It was not pretty (for either side) especially on the run defense.
  • And the offense wasn’t much better... What’s up with Tucker’s usage?
  • Syracuse’s expectations vs reality is discussed.
  • We preview Syracuse vs Florida State, and why Jared Verse made the right call going to FSU.
  • Syracuse basketball preview! The season opens this Monday against Leigh. What are we watching for?
  • What’s the dimension this team needs to unlock a better than middling ACC team?
  • WORLD CUP TANGENT
  • Join our Discord!

