Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: Futbol, football, and basketball

The Syracuse Orange lost to Pitt, the Bills lost to the Jets, our pets heads are falling off! But it’s ok, we’re having a good time.
In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...
- Levante Johnson appreciate post. (We watch the final minutes of the Syracuse-UNC ACC Men’s Quarterfinals) Next up: UVA!
- Syracuse football lost to Pitt. It was not pretty (for either side) especially on the run defense.
- And the offense wasn’t much better... What’s up with Tucker’s usage?
- Syracuse’s expectations vs reality is discussed.
- We preview Syracuse vs Florida State, and why Jared Verse made the right call going to FSU.
- Syracuse basketball preview! The season opens this Monday against Leigh. What are we watching for?
- What’s the dimension this team needs to unlock a better than middling ACC team?
- WORLD CUP TANGENT
