Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: Futbol, football, and basketball

The Syracuse Orange lost to Pitt, the Bills lost to the Jets, our pets heads are falling off! But it’s ok, we’re having a good time.

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

Levante Johnson appreciate post. (We watch the final minutes of the Syracuse-UNC ACC Men’s Quarterfinals) Next up: UVA!

Syracuse football lost to Pitt. It was not pretty (for either side) especially on the run defense.

And the offense wasn’t much better... What’s up with Tucker’s usage?

Syracuse’s expectations vs reality is discussed.

We preview Syracuse vs Florida State, and why Jared Verse made the right call going to FSU.

Syracuse basketball preview! The season opens this Monday against Leigh. What are we watching for?

What’s the dimension this team needs to unlock a better than middling ACC team?

WORLD CUP TANGENT

