Game thread: #22 Syracuse Orange (6-2, 3-1) vs Pitt Panthers (4-4, 1-3)

The Syracuse Orange are hoping to stop their two-game losing streak today when they take on the Pittsburgh Panthers. We don’t know the status of Garrett Shrader so let’s hope this isn’t another Syracuse season side-tracked by an injury to their starting QB.

As you get ready for kick-off, catch up on anything you might have missed this week.

We’ll be back after to recap after the game. Let’s keep it civil in the comments, no matter what happens on the field.

Go Orange!