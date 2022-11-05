Game thread: #22 Syracuse Orange (6-2, 3-1) vs Pitt Panthers (4-4, 1-3)

The Syracuse Orange are hoping to stop their two-game losing streak today when they take on the Pittsburgh Panthers. We don’t know the status of Garrett Shrader so let’s hope this isn’t another Syracuse season side-tracked by an injury to their starting QB.
As you get ready for kick-off, catch up on anything you might have missed this week.
- Everything you need to know: Game time, TV info, history and more
- TNIAAM gives you four things to watch
- A bowl game is official now so we track where the Orange are projected to go
- Christian handed out grades from the Notre Dame game
- Mike gave us a recap of quotes from the Syracuse players before this week’s game
- #FakeNunes: Syracuse vs Pitt
- Prediction time: Are any of the #disloyalidiots picking Syracuse?
We’ll be back after to recap after the game. Let’s keep it civil in the comments, no matter what happens on the field.
Go Orange!
Loading comments...