Syracuse football: Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl O’ Meter

Well Syracuse Orange fans, the good news is that even with an undefeated season out, the Orange are still going bowling. Yes, we’ve filled The Official Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl O’Meter and now it’s just about playing for the best landing spot possible.
Let’s check and see what this week’s bowl predictions show:
Bonagura: Cheez-It Bowl vs Oklahoma State Cowboys
A new opponent and we know Mike Gundy will make the lead up press conferences interesting.
Schlabach: ReliaQuest Bowl vs Ole Miss Rebels
Speaking of interesting press conferences, hi Lane!
Brett McMurphy- The Action Network
Holiday Bowl vs Utah Utes
San Diego would be a great trip. Facing the Utes rushing attack-not so great.
Cheez-It Bowl vs Texas Longhorns
Battle of two of the best running backs in the 2023 NFL Draft? Sign us up
Cheez-It Bowl vs Oklahoma State
Mike Gundy probably prefers Cheese Whiz to Cheez-Its
Texas Bowl vs Mississippi State Bulldogs
Garrett Shrader revenge game
Forget the destination, which of these opponents would you like to see the Orange play?
Loading comments...