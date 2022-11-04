Syracuse football: Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl O’ Meter

Well Syracuse Orange fans, the good news is that even with an undefeated season out, the Orange are still going bowling. Yes, we’ve filled The Official Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl O’Meter and now it’s just about playing for the best landing spot possible.

Let’s check and see what this week’s bowl predictions show:

ESPN

Bonagura: Cheez-It Bowl vs Oklahoma State Cowboys

A new opponent and we know Mike Gundy will make the lead up press conferences interesting.

Schlabach: ReliaQuest Bowl vs Ole Miss Rebels

Speaking of interesting press conferences, hi Lane!

Brett McMurphy- The Action Network

Holiday Bowl vs Utah Utes

San Diego would be a great trip. Facing the Utes rushing attack-not so great.

College Football News:

Cheez-It Bowl vs Texas Longhorns

Battle of two of the best running backs in the 2023 NFL Draft? Sign us up

CBS Sports

Cheez-It Bowl vs Oklahoma State

Mike Gundy probably prefers Cheese Whiz to Cheez-Its

The Athletic

Texas Bowl vs Mississippi State Bulldogs

Garrett Shrader revenge game

Forget the destination, which of these opponents would you like to see the Orange play?