TNIAAM Reacts: give us your thoughts about Syracuse football’s win over BC

Where do you think the Orange end up bowling

By Kyle Thele
/ new
NCAA Football: Syracuse at Boston College Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Syracuse rallied to defeat Boston College on Saturday night and while we wait for official bowl news, we want to get your thoughts. Where will the Orange end up bowling? Will there be any coaching staff openings? Are you #PL34SED with the Syracuse season?

Here’s this week survey and we’ll have the results on Friday.

