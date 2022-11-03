Syracuse Olympic sports: ACC Championship season has arrived

We have reached ACC Championship season so let’s check our Syracuse Orange Olympic sports update.
Field Hockey
After beating Boston College 6-2 in the ACC quarterfinals, Syracuse pushed the undefeated North Carolina Tar Heels before falling 2-1 in the semifinal.
Quirine Comans was named to the All-ACC First Team while Charlotte de Vries, Eefke van de Nieuwenhof and Jannemijn Deutman were named to the All-ACC Second Team.
Syracuse is now 15-5 on the season and will wait to find out if they are selected for the NCAA Tournament this Sunday night.
Women’s Soccer
The Orange tied NC State 1-1 to finish the season 8-7-3 (1-5-3 in the ACC). Freshman goalie Shea Vanderbosch was selected to the ACC All-Freshman Team.
Congratulations Shea! ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/nXuNBO3IMn— Syracuse Women's Soccer (@CuseWSOC) November 2, 2022
Volleyball
Syracuse went 0-2 last weekend losing 3-1 to Florida State and 3-0 to Miami. Their record on the season is now 10-12 (6-6 in the ACC) and they are tied for 7th in the ACC. Polina Shemanova leads the ACC with 17 double-doubles on the season.
The Orange will host #7 Pittsburgh and Virginia this weekend.
Men’s Soccer
The #4 Syracuse squad begins the ACC Tournament with a home game on Sunday night against North Carolina.
of the table at the end of regular season play! ⚽️— Syracuse Men's Soccer (@CuseMSOC) November 2, 2022
The ACC Championship begins this Sunday at 6 PM as the Orange host a Quarterfinal match! Tickets are $10 for the general public, $5 for senior and youth ages, and free for students with a valid SUID! #DareToDream pic.twitter.com/eBtvsT36LD
Cross-Country
Syracuse ran well at last week’s ACC Championships and now prepares for next Friday’s NCAA Northeast Regional at Van Cortlandt Park.
Ice Hockey
Syracuse opened CHA play with a two-game sweep of RIT. The Orange will host Lindenwood this weekend as they look to start the CHA season 4-0. Mae Batherson was selected the CHA Defenseman of the Month for October.
Your October CHA Defenseman of the Month Congrats, @MBatherson!— Syracuse Ice Hockey (@CuseIce) November 1, 2022
: https://t.co/HhZrkRqLFw#ichuSe pic.twitter.com/6n0033obNx
Rowing
We missed the Orange finishing as the top collegiate team at Head of the Charles two weeks ago.
The Orange had a great start to the 2022-23 racing season at the Head of the Charles on Sunday— Syracuse Men's Rowing (@CuseMRowing) October 23, 2022
Champ 8+ 2nd overall and 1st among college teams
Champ 4+ 4th overall and 3rd among college teams
Read the full recap ⤵️
Loading comments...