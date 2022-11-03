Syracuse Olympic sports: ACC Championship season has arrived

We have reached ACC Championship season so let’s check our Syracuse Orange Olympic sports update.

Field Hockey

After beating Boston College 6-2 in the ACC quarterfinals, Syracuse pushed the undefeated North Carolina Tar Heels before falling 2-1 in the semifinal.

Quirine Comans was named to the All-ACC First Team while Charlotte de Vries, Eefke van de Nieuwenhof and Jannemijn Deutman were named to the All-ACC Second Team.

Syracuse is now 15-5 on the season and will wait to find out if they are selected for the NCAA Tournament this Sunday night.

Women’s Soccer

The Orange tied NC State 1-1 to finish the season 8-7-3 (1-5-3 in the ACC). Freshman goalie Shea Vanderbosch was selected to the ACC All-Freshman Team.

Volleyball

Syracuse went 0-2 last weekend losing 3-1 to Florida State and 3-0 to Miami. Their record on the season is now 10-12 (6-6 in the ACC) and they are tied for 7th in the ACC. Polina Shemanova leads the ACC with 17 double-doubles on the season.

The Orange will host #7 Pittsburgh and Virginia this weekend.

Men’s Soccer

The #4 Syracuse squad begins the ACC Tournament with a home game on Sunday night against North Carolina.

The ACC Championship begins this Sunday at 6 PM as the Orange host a Quarterfinal match! Tickets are $10 for the general public, $5 for senior and youth ages, and free for students with a valid SUID! #DareToDream pic.twitter.com/eBtvsT36LD — Syracuse Men's Soccer (@CuseMSOC) November 2, 2022

Cross-Country

Syracuse ran well at last week’s ACC Championships and now prepares for next Friday’s NCAA Northeast Regional at Van Cortlandt Park.

Ice Hockey

Syracuse opened CHA play with a two-game sweep of RIT. The Orange will host Lindenwood this weekend as they look to start the CHA season 4-0. Mae Batherson was selected the CHA Defenseman of the Month for October.

Rowing

We missed the Orange finishing as the top collegiate team at Head of the Charles two weeks ago.