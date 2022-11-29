Gamethread: Syracuse Orange (3-3) vs #16 Illinois Fighting Illini (5-1)

It’s a huge first road game of the season for the Syracuse Orange (3-3) men’s basketball team.

Syracuse travels to face the #16 Illinois Fighting Illini (5-1) in the final ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Can Syracuse get a major resume-building win before they begin ACC play?

With a win, Syracuse will finish an even .500 (5-5) in ACC/Big Ten Challenge play and more importantly they could gain some traction before facing Notre Dame this weekend.

The game airs on ESPN at 7:30 with Dave Pasch and Fran Fraschilla on the call.

Here are our things to watch as well as predictions for tonight’s game.

As always, leave your pre-, in- and post-game comments in the comment section below. Remember you can ignore the commenters who are only here to spread misery rather than engaging and encouraging them.

Go Orange!