 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Gamethread: Syracuse Orange (3-3) vs #16 Illinois Fighting Illini (5-1)

First true road game for the Orange

By Kevin M Wall
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Colgate at Syracuse Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

It’s a huge first road game of the season for the Syracuse Orange (3-3) men’s basketball team.

Syracuse travels to face the #16 Illinois Fighting Illini (5-1) in the final ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Can Syracuse get a major resume-building win before they begin ACC play?

With a win, Syracuse will finish an even .500 (5-5) in ACC/Big Ten Challenge play and more importantly they could gain some traction before facing Notre Dame this weekend.

The game airs on ESPN at 7:30 with Dave Pasch and Fran Fraschilla on the call.

Here are our things to watch as well as predictions for tonight’s game.

As always, leave your pre-, in- and post-game comments in the comment section below. Remember you can ignore the commenters who are only here to spread misery rather than engaging and encouraging them.

Go Orange!

Next Up In Syracuse Men's Basketball

Loading comments...