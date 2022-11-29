Syracuse football: three Orange wide receivers enter the transfer portal

The Syracuse Orange are falling victim to the transfer portal early, as three of their receivers have put their name in for other teams to take a look at. Courtney Jackson became the latest to announce his intent of exploring other options, joining Anthony Queeley and Dom Foster in the portal early Tuesday.

Jackson led the SU receiving room with 37 catches, 389 yards and 3 TDs in 2021, but his production was cut down significantly this year. He had only 15 catches for 201 yards and 1 TD while Oronde Gadsden established himself as the team’s clear No. 1 target. Jackson has two years of eligibility remaining.

Meanwhile, Queeley’s stats have been declining since his freshman year. He went from 37 catches and nearly 400 receiving yards in 2020 to just a single catch during this season. Queeley has only one year of eligibility left.

True freshman Dom Foster did not suit up at all for the Orange this year - he was suspended indefinitely back in training camp after a violation of team rules. He was recruited as a DB before asking to shift to receiver in camp.

Thank You Cuse Nation … pic.twitter.com/dtGbpTTVxL — Dom Foster ⎷ (@Dom11Foster) November 14, 2022

Thankfully, Gadsden has not made any indication that he wants to leave the program. This may not be the end of Syracuse transfer news however; some players could be waiting to see what Bowl Game SU is awarded before they make their decision.