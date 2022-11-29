Syracuse football: you bet we’re chirping those national media predictions

We’re back today to look at some more Syracuse Orange pre-season predictions.

Yesterday we looked at the local media and today we turn the spotlight on some of the national predictions from August. They weren’t very high on Syracuse’s chances within the ACC..

2022 National Media Predictions Media Outlet Atlantic Division Finish Record Media Outlet Atlantic Division Finish Record Athlon 7th Sporting News 7th CBS 6th or 7th College Football News Tie 6th 5-7 Phil Steele 7th ESPN Schlabach 7th 4-8 ACC Preseason Poll 7th Pete Fiutak - College Football News 5-7

So you can see Syracuse actually exceeded...*knock knock*

“Hey trying to write a blog here”

“I SEE THE MUSCLE SHIRT CAME TODAY, THE MUSCLES COMING TOMORROW?”

“Shoresy? what are you doing out of LetterKenny?”

“MOVED TO SOLVAY. JOINED A MENS LEAGUE IN CICERO SO I CAN DANGLE ON DEGENS FROM UP NORTH IN PULASKI.”

“But why are you commenting on Syracuse football?”

“YA CALL YOURSELVES “CANADAS COLLEGE TEAM” SO YA GOING TO LET SOME LOSERS RUN YOUR SQUAD AND NOT ANSWER THE BELL? YOU LET THESE HACKS COME INTO YOUR RINK AND HIT YOUR GOALIE?”

“I don’t get that reference?”

“I WISH YOU WERENT SO AWKWARD BUD. LOOK AT THAT LIST UP THERE. ANYONE PICK SYRACUSE TO GO 7-5?”

“No”

“ANY OF THEM PICK SYRACUSE TO FINISH 3RD IN THE ATLANTIC?”

“No they did not”

“SO THAT’S WHY WE GOTTA CHIRP THEM. DONT WORRY GO SIT WITH RILEY AND JONESY AND BRUSH YOUR HAIR WHILE I FINISH THIS...

ATHLON SPORTS- YOUR MAG IS SO PATHETIC, I RAN A CHARITY 15K TO RAISE AWARENESS FOR IT.

SPORTING NEWS- CAN I HAVE YOUR ADDRESS? I’LL PUT A LITTLE NOTE IN THE MAIL, REMIND YOU HOW USELESS YOU ARE.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEWS- HERE’S YOUR NEXT HEADLINE- GIVE YOUR BOJANGLES A TUG

ESPN- NEXT TIME LET BARRY MELROSE MAKE SOME PREDICTIONS WILL YA

ACC MEDIA- HOLY SHIT, LOOK AT THAT MASTERPIECE BOYS. GREAT FOODLION JOB

CBS SPORTS-NEXT TIME YOU GET AN IDEA LIKE THAT, STOMP THE BRAKES AND PUT IT RIGHT THROUGH THE WINDSHIELD.

OK I NEED TO HIT UP TIMMIES BEFORE MY PRE-GAME NAP. HOPE YOU WERE TAKIN NOTES OVER THERE BUD. BERGERON AND ALFORD DESERVE BETTER SUPPORT”

Well everyone, guess there’s no need to say anything else. Just remember here at TNIAAM, receipts are always kept. Always.